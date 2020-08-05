1/
Cortney Rena Rocheleau
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cortney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cortney Rena Rocheleau, 27, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Summit Park Church-North, 2818 N.E. Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, MO. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, anyone that does not feel comfortable attending may watch the service on Zoom. The Zoom ID number will be posted as soon as possible. For anyone attending facial masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Cortney and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved