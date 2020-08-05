Cortney Rena Rocheleau, 27, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Summit Park Church-North, 2818 N.E. Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, MO. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, anyone that does not feel comfortable attending may watch the service on Zoom. The Zoom ID number will be posted as soon as possible. For anyone attending facial masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
