Craig Ernest Shriver, 61, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
He was born on January 20, 1958 to Donald and Betty (Beeken) Shriver in Sioux City, IA.
Craig attended Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. He was a huge sports fan including the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Kansas City Royals. Craig met his wife Linda at Old Yankee Stadium in August of 2008. They were united in marriage on September 25, 2010 in Blue Springs, MO. Craig was a driver for Oats Transportation. He truly cherished spending time with his family and friends, including his dog, Scout. He was an active member of the Blue Springs Nazarene Church.
Survived by his wife, Linda Shriver of Blue Springs, MO; daughters, Taylor and Bailee Shriver of Blue Springs, MO; their mother, Cindy Shriver of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Lillianna Bush, Lucas Bush, Sophia Cox; siblings, Teresa Mayo (Bud) of Mesa, AZ, Glenys Behrens (Roger) of Sioux City, IA, Don Shriver of Sioux City, IA, Larry Shriver of Sioux City, IA, Sandra DeVries (Brent) of Hinton, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Shriver.
Craig will be remembered by most for his love of sports, the Green Bay Packers being his #1 team since the age of 5. He enjoyed going to sporting events with his wife and friends rooting on his favorite teams. His most favorite time was spent with family, doing all family functions and just enjoying life!
The family will receive friends and family from 11-1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Blue Springs Church of the Nazarene, 2801 S.W. Walnut St, Blue Springs, MO 64015. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 22, 2019