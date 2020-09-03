1/1
Cynthia Charlene (Coleman) Taylor
1953 - 2020
Cynthia Charlene (Coleman) Taylor, formerly of Independence, MO passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Bentonville, Ark.

Cindy was born June 17, 1953 in Logan, IA, the youngest daughter to Sylvester and LaVona Coleman.  As an RLDS (now Community of Christ) Missionary family, they moved frequently, so Cindy grew up in Iowa, Hawaii, California, Nebraska, Puerto Rico, and Illinois before moving to Independence to attend the Jenny Lund School of Nursing.  While working in the offices of Doctors Vance Link and Beth Andes she met her husband, Donald W. Taylor of Independence, and they spent the next 34 years in the same home raising two sons: David and Derrick, and numerous rescued dogs.  She retired in 2014 after 21 years with Kansas City Bone & Joint, and in 2017 they retired to Bella Vista, AR.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester & LaVona Coleman, and son Derrick Cline.

She is survived by husband Donald Taylor of Bella Vista, and son David Taylor, sister Sylvia Dennis of Boise, Idaho, brother Dennis Coleman of Plattsmouth, Nebraska and many cousins, nephews and nieces from the Crabb, Coleman, Dennis, Taylor and Heide clans. 

Special thanks to the staff at Circle of Life Hospice Bentonville whose care, compassion and respect made clear why Hospice is one of Mankind's best ideas, and to Cindy's friend Hilary who came down and comforted both Cindy and Don.

Services will be arranged at a later date. We can fondly remember Cindy by taking the advice of her two favorite whacky movie characters: Bill & Ted, and "Be excellent to each other".

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd.
Bella Vista, AR 72715
(479) 855-1611
