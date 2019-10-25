Home

Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Jackson
Kansas City, MO
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
t Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Jackson
Kansas City,, MO
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
Mount Moriah
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO
Cynthia Mae (Cage) Sese


1941 - 2019
Cynthia Mae (Cage) Sese Obituary
Cynthia M. (Cage) Sese, 78, passed away at home on October 21, 2019 from complications of frontal temporal dementia.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 3601 Jackson, Kansas City, Missouri, from 9-11 a.m. Home going celebration will start at 11 a.m. followed by Interment at Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.

Cynthia was born March 3, 1941 in Council Bluffs, IA to Charles Leroy Cage and Novella Cage. She was a lifelong educator who taught in the elementary grades at several schools in the Kansas City, Missouri School District (KCMSD). After retiring from the KCMSD, she became the Head Librarian at Smith-Hale Middle School in Consolidated School District #1 (Hickman Mills School District).

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles Dewey, Darryl Leroy, Roland Harvey, one sister, Charlene Olivia Cage as well as her husband Rudolph Fode Sese.

She is survived by Brothers Raymond (Jean) Cage; Sanford (Evelyn) Cage; Herman (Mary) Cage; Son, Richelieu; Daughter-In-Law, Michele; Stepsons Sylvester and Robert Sese and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 25, 2019
