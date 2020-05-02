Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy I. (Igo) Dennis


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy I. (Igo) Dennis Obituary
Daisy I. Dennis, 90, of Independence, passed on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.

Daisy was born July 22, 1929, to Louis and Lucy (Fisher) Igo in Glensted, MO. She moved to the Kansas City area when she was 15. Daisy was a talented artist and attended the Kansas City Art Institute. She was an avid China painter and enjoyed that passion for many years. She retired from Allis Chalmers in 1983 and married James K. Dennis that same year. Most recently she was an active member of Sycamore Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was a Girl Scout leader in past years. Her greatest loves were God and her family. Her upbeat and positive outlook was contagious even in her final days.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three siblings.

She is survived by daughters, Beverly Smith (Brad) of Independence, Debby Grace (Gordon) of Olathe, three grandchildren Marybeth Smith of Lee's Summit, Laurie Meeks (Kurt) of Olathe, David Grace (Autumn) of Overland Park and five great-grandchildren, Savannah Faulkner, Caleb and Kylie Meeks, Connor and Kinsley Grace.

She will greatly be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.

Private graveside service and burial will be on Tuesday, May 5 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence. Due to COVID – 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Sycamore Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -