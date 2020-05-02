|
Daisy I. Dennis, 90, of Independence, passed on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.
Daisy was born July 22, 1929, to Louis and Lucy (Fisher) Igo in Glensted, MO. She moved to the Kansas City area when she was 15. Daisy was a talented artist and attended the Kansas City Art Institute. She was an avid China painter and enjoyed that passion for many years. She retired from Allis Chalmers in 1983 and married James K. Dennis that same year. Most recently she was an active member of Sycamore Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was a Girl Scout leader in past years. Her greatest loves were God and her family. Her upbeat and positive outlook was contagious even in her final days.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three siblings.
She is survived by daughters, Beverly Smith (Brad) of Independence, Debby Grace (Gordon) of Olathe, three grandchildren Marybeth Smith of Lee's Summit, Laurie Meeks (Kurt) of Olathe, David Grace (Autumn) of Overland Park and five great-grandchildren, Savannah Faulkner, Caleb and Kylie Meeks, Connor and Kinsley Grace.
She will greatly be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.
Private graveside service and burial will be on Tuesday, May 5 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence. Due to COVID – 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Sycamore Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2020