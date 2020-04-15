|
Daisy Mae (Ray) Kiefer of Blue Springs, Missouri, formerly of Muscotah, Kansas passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 93.
Daisy was born in Kapioma Township in the Effingham, Kansas area on March 9, 1927. She was the youngest of eleven children born to Eliga and Grace (Rodkey) Ray. Daisy's mother died 10 days after she was born. Daisy was raised by her father and older siblings. She attended Rose Valley Grade School and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas. Daisy was a member of the Muscotah United Church where she helped teach Sunday School, Bible School, and was a member of the Bible Study group. She also served on many committees where she helped cook, serve, decorate and clean up for all kinds of events. Daisy was a member of the Muscotah Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. Daisy was also involved in the Rose Valley 4-H Club and served as sewing leader for several years. She and Dale were involved with the Atchison County Dairy Board and participated in the Effingham Fair for many years.
Along with being a mother, homemaker, dairy farmer's wife Daisy worked at Lassen's grocery store, cooked for the Muscotah Grade School, worked at the Horton Garment Factory and Muscotah Post Office. After she and Dale moved to Muscotah she served on several committees and volunteered whenever needed. Daisy lived a life of helping others. She made beautiful weddings cakes, wallpapered people's houses and could sew anything! She loved to make quilts and her grandchildren loved Grandma's homemade noodles. After Daisy moved to Horton, Kansas she joined the Red Hat Society, served on the Arbor Knoll Board and enjoyed getting together with friends.
Daisy moved to Blue Springs, Missouri and lived with her daughter, Judy and son-in-law Alan for 9 years. Daisy volunteered in her granddaughter's classroom. The students loved reading to "Grandma Daisy." Daisy moved to Benton House Assistant living of Blue Springs and was there for one year before passing away. Through all of those years family was so very important to Daisy. She tried to attend as many of the grand and great-grand children's activities as possible. She was a real cheerleader! Daisy and Dale were married for 52 years. They had two children, Judy Mae and Jimmy Dale.
Daisy is survived by her daughter, Judy Michelson (Alan), Blue Springs, MO, three grandchildren, Deana Flax (Kelly), Blue Springs, MO, Dustin Kiefer (Emily), Basehor, KS, and Kelly Gigstad (Shane) Olathe, KS; and 9 great-grandchildren: Jordan and Jacki Sloan, Jenna Flax, Clarissa and Adriana Kiefer, Kiefer Ewy, Chase, Oliver and Silas Gigstad. Daisy leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, son Jimmy, five sisters, Geneva Ferrell, Gertrude Schneider, Bessie Monson, Leota Hollis and Susie Justice, five brothers, infant Charlie Ray, Samuel Raphael Ray, Martin Ray, Albert Ray and Ralph Ray.
Friends may call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at the Horton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Muscotah United Church and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life Service for Daisy will be held at a later date.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020