Dale Joseph Haug, 100 of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020, after a brief illness.



Dale was born on June 4, 1920 in Nemaha County, Kansas. He grew up in the St. Benedict, Kansas area with his grandparents, father and mother. On August 16, 1939 he married Frances Mary Ronnebaum and immediately went to Kansas City to make a life of their own. They had 70 years together before Frances passed away.



He also served in the Air Force during World War II. He had to leave his wife and two children to serve the Army Air Corp, which later became the Air Force. He was stationed within the United States. During this time, he assisted in the design of the hydraulics for the B25 airplanes and then went through radar training. World War II end immediately after Dale's radar training was completed.



Dale and Frances attended Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Nativity of Mary) in Independence for many years. Dale was one of a handful of men of the parish who respectfully approached the Bishop about establishing a grade school associated with the church. Dale had a variety jobs when he and Frances began their life together. From working as a short order cook to electronics, furniture making to a long-term career at the Kansas City Power & Light. Dale often joked that he had collected his pension from KCP&L longer than he had worked there.



Before and during retirement the most enjoyment in his lifetime was spending time at the cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends on trips to Minnesota and Canada, family get togethers, playing cards, travels within the United States, to Europe, the Caribbean, and spending winters in a warm climate.



Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, his parents and grandparents, as well as many close friends.



He is survived by Janice (Michael Hellstrom) Haug, David (Barbara) Haug, Patti Ledford, Bob (Cindy) Haug, and Mary (David) Byland, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and close friend, Shirley Hermann.



A grandchild asked Dale his secret to living a full life. He said, "Surround yourself with people that you love, but who also love back, have fun, and whenever possible add whiskey into the mix!" Dale's goal was to make it to 100 and he accomplished it. He was a very loving father, grandfather and friend. He was able to enjoy visiting with children and grandchildren with individual conversations and memories prior to his death. We will miss him deeply.



Visitation Service will begin at 9 a.m., Rosary Service at 9:45-10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. All services at St Mark's Catholic Church, Saturday, August 1, 2020. Entombment to follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store