Dale Junior Wharton, long-time resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at home with family surrounding him, in Dauphin Island, Alabama.
Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, 10 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 East 39th Street, Independence, Missouri 64055 with interment at Mound Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening, February 27, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel.
Dale was born October 18, 1931, in Grant City, Missouri, moved to Independence Missouri and graduated from William Chrisman High School with the love of his life Reta Nell Stephens. Dale and Reta were married 65 years and raised four children Steve, Mickey, Jerry and Teresa. Dale graduated from carpenter's school in Kansas City, working alongside his father-in-law Dan Stephens, before going in to the drywall business for many years. Dale furthered his love of carpentry and started Wharton Building Company, which allowed him to build many custom homes in the Independence and greater Kansas City area. Dale was a member of the Home Builders Association, enjoyed many years as Cub Scout Master and Boy Scout Leader, making many wonderful memories with his sons and fellow Scouts. Dale was a devoted member of the RLDS/Community of Christ Church and loved his ministry as an Elder in the church. He loved his church and church family and lived by example, instilling his love of Christ to his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Dale is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Bill Herbst, Dauphin Island, Alabama, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and David Kelsey, and many extended beloved family members, friends and church family.
Dale was preceded in death by the love of his life Reta, his father John Dale Wharton, his mother and step-father Lillian Azalea and Paul Peterson, and his three sons Steve, Mickey and Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to .
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020