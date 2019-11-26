|
Dale Wayne Kankey, 80 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Lobb Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30am, until service time Tuesday at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816- 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 26, 2019