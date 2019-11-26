Home

Dale Wayne Kankey

Dale Wayne Kankey, 80 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Lobb Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30am, until service time Tuesday at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816- 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 26, 2019
