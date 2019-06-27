|
Daleen June Lyons, 79 of Odessa, MO passed away June 18 after a very short battle of Pancreatic Cancer. She was surrounded by her family at home.
She was born in Clarksburg, WV, June 28, 1939 and graduated from Victory High School.
Daleen is survived by her husband of 22 years David C. Lyons, Sr.; her children, Jeffrey Liptak (Candy), Centrialia, MO, Jacqueline Liptak Thompson (Steve), Springdale, AR, Julie Liptak Lyons (David), Independence, MO, Nickalos Liptak (Shannon), Blue Springs, MO, Lara Lyons Anderson ( Rob), Prairie Village, KS, Kelli Lyons Hurley (RJ ), Peculiar MO; her mother, Margaret Fittro Frum Bridgeport, WV; her brothers, Burtis "Jim" Frum (Sol), Lenexa, KS, Brother, William"Bill" Frum ( Sandy), Clarksburg, WV; her sisters, Sharon Frum Wetzel (Robert), Mt Clare, WV; Barbara Liptak Clutter (John), Stonewood, WV; Aunt, Phyllis Fittro Brown, Bridgeport, WV; 19 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years John Paul Liptak, Father Burtis Frum, and son Kirk Lyons.
Daleen was a beloved person to so many. She loved big and taught her children to do the same. While married to John, they were members of Nativity of Mary Church. Later, after marrying David she became very involved and changed her membership to Trinity Presbyterian in Independence, MO., where she severed on the Fellowship Committee and helped with the funnel cake booth at Santa Cali Gon. She was also a great supporter of the Scouting program. She was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi Chapter in Kansas City, MO. She volunteered at the Calvary Baptist Church in Odessa, MO, My Sister's Heart. She enjoyed cooking and taught her family to carry on that tradition. She loved to sew, antique shop, and putting her toes in the ocean. She loved her home in Texas during the winter months.
Friends may visit starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th, followed by a Memorial Service to celebrate her life at 2 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church 1400 W. Sheley Rd, Independence, MO 64052
In Lieu of Flowers the family asked for a donation to PanCan.org
Published in The Examiner on June 27, 2019