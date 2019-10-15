Home

Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marks
Independence, MO
Daniel Allgaier Jr. Obituary
Daniel Allgaier, Jr.,76 of Independence, Mo. passed peacefully at home October 8, 2019 surrounded by family.

Dan was a Navy Veteran and retired from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Headquarters in Kansas City. He was a former Commander of VFW Post 1000 and a BSA Scout Master.

He is survived by his wife Elsie, sisters Patricia Hazslip, Marilyn Miller and brother Mark Parks; three children: Dee Shay Ludwig, Elisa Carter, and Daniel Allgaier III; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held October 16 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, Kansas City, Mo. from 6-8pm. Services will be held 10am October 17 at St. Marks in Independence, Mo.

Memorial donations can be sent to: Chapter 2 14605 E 40 Highway, Kansas City, Mo. 64136.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 15, 2019
