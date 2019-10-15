|
Daniel Allgaier, Jr.,76 of Independence, Mo. passed peacefully at home October 8, 2019 surrounded by family.
Dan was a Navy Veteran and retired from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Headquarters in Kansas City. He was a former Commander of VFW Post 1000 and a BSA Scout Master.
He is survived by his wife Elsie, sisters Patricia Hazslip, Marilyn Miller and brother Mark Parks; three children: Dee Shay Ludwig, Elisa Carter, and Daniel Allgaier III; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held October 16 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, Kansas City, Mo. from 6-8pm. Services will be held 10am October 17 at St. Marks in Independence, Mo.
Memorial donations can be sent to: Chapter 2 14605 E 40 Highway, Kansas City, Mo. 64136.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 15, 2019