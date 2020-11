Daniel Arthur "Danny" Vogel, 72, of Sugar Creek, MO, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.A visitation is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Speaks Suburban Chapel followed by a burial at Lobb Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600