Daniel "Brett" Hedrick, 56, Independence, Missouri passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Glenview Baptist Church, 3101 S. Shrank Road, Independence, MO. 64055. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family.



Brett was born March 20, 1964 in Independence, Missouri, the son of Daniel and Betty (Sharp) Hedrick. Brett was a Spina Bifida Advocate and was with the organization since 2007. He organized many fishing events for the children. Brett was a NRA certified pistol instructor and an avid fisherman. He was an active member of the Glenview Baptist Church.



Brett was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his wife, Sheila Hedrick, of the home; sons: Adam Carter of Kansas City, MO; and Brett Carter (Monica) of Shawnee, KS; daughters: Shealyn Hedrick (Chris Evans) of Independence, MO; Katrina Wasser (Jacob Cochran) of Independence, MO; Six grandchildren: Dylan Brands, Trent Carter, Jordyn Carter, Addisyn Carter and Emmett Carter; brother: Daniel D. Hedrick (Dawn) of Independence, MO; three sisters: Diana Hedrick, of Maastricht, The Netherlands, Julia Clark, Independence, MO; Lisa Mattox of Forsythe, MO; step-mother: Phyllis Hedrick of Odessa, MO.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441



