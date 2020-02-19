Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Mahar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. "Danny" Mahar


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel M. "Danny" Mahar Obituary
Daniel M. "Hi Jinx" Mahar, affectionately known as "Danny", age 95, of Independence, MO, passed away February 13, 2020.

Danny was born on June 19, 1924, in Trenton, New Jersey. He proudly served during WWII as an Army Air Corp pilot. Danny enlisted again during the Korean War with the U.S. Marine Corp. He was actively involved with the VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. He held many jobs during his lifetime including life insurance salesman and letter carrier.

Upon retirement, he became a professional clown and magician, named "Hi Jinx". He would like to be remembered for his ministry as a clown, showing God's love to all that needed it.

Danny was preceded in death by wife, Eunice (Ratliff) McGranahan, 2016.

Services will be held Thursday, February 20, Visitation at 1 p.m., Funeral at 2 p.m., Interment to follow with Military Honors at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64133.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -