|
|
Daniel M. "Hi Jinx" Mahar, affectionately known as "Danny", age 95, of Independence, MO, passed away February 13, 2020.
Danny was born on June 19, 1924, in Trenton, New Jersey. He proudly served during WWII as an Army Air Corp pilot. Danny enlisted again during the Korean War with the U.S. Marine Corp. He was actively involved with the VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. He held many jobs during his lifetime including life insurance salesman and letter carrier.
Upon retirement, he became a professional clown and magician, named "Hi Jinx". He would like to be remembered for his ministry as a clown, showing God's love to all that needed it.
Danny was preceded in death by wife, Eunice (Ratliff) McGranahan, 2016.
Services will be held Thursday, February 20, Visitation at 1 p.m., Funeral at 2 p.m., Interment to follow with Military Honors at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64133.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020