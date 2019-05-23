|
Daniel Pae Parsons, 31, a resident of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel.
Memories of Daniel and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 23, 2019
