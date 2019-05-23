Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Pae Parsons


1987 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Daniel Pae Parsons Obituary

Daniel Pae Parsons, 31, a resident of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 20, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel.

Memories of Daniel and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.