Daniel Shane Hudson, born on July 14, 1976, passed away on July 5, 2020
On the morning of July 5, 2020, our beloved father, brother, husband and caretaker left his earthly home. Daniel was born to Lynn and Michael Hudson in Montrose, Colorado and spent his childhood in Ouray, Colorado where he developed his love for horses, hunting and the outdoors. He spent summers with his cousins and family in Missouri and Arkansas making memories on the family land outside of Mammoth Springs. Dan left Ouray for Arizona in his late teens and spent much of his young adulthood in west, including Arizona and California.
Dan moved back to Missouri in the late 1990's where he settled in the Kansas City area and met the love of his life, Paula Pickett. For the last 15 years, he faithfully worked for M&M Painting in a supervisory role, and in his spare time he loved to spend time with Paula, his dogs, his daughter Alison and her husband Ammon; collect stamps, and learning and sharing information about the wild horses of the West. He was always known as a kind, giving and loving person- and will be forever remembered for his compassionate, big heart and willing to help anyone in need.
Dan leaves behind his better half and love of his life, Paula; his daughter, Alison (Bishop) and her husband Ammon of Levasy, MO; his brother, Keith and wife Denyse and their four children Jordan, Kassidy, Kailey and Tyler of Frederick, CO; half-sister, Kathy Chastain of Destin, FL; step-sister, Renee Kelley and her husband Jeff of Parkville, MO; mother, Lynne Hudson of Denton, TX and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father Michael Hudson, Sr.; brother, Michael Hudson, Jr. and a sister, Laura Hudson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Stony Creek Hotel and Conference Center in located at 18011 Bass Pro Drive, Independence, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wild Horses of America Foundation at http://wildhorses.org/donate/
or plant a tree in his name by going to https://www.alivingtribute.org.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO.
Memories of Dan and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.