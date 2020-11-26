Daniel Talbert Randall, 87, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.



Daniel and Betty's children gathered, and mourned their loss privately. A wider celebration of his life will be forthcoming, as there is much to celebrate.



Daniel was born December 11, 1932 in Scottville, Michigan to John and Ruth (Schaffer) Randall. His career was as an over-the-road truck driver, out of Kansas City. He also designed and built two fireplaces, made extensive renovations on two homes, and moved to a small farm near Richmond, Missouri. He attained his private pilot's license, bought an old Navion, and flew Betty around the country. Toward the end of his career, Daniel and Betty built another home in Grain Valley, then moved once more, to Blue Springs. He joined the US Navy during the Korean conflict, and served most of his duty driving a crash truck at Barin Field Naval Auxiliary Air Station, near the Gulf Shores beach and Foley, Alabama where he met the love of his life, Betty Ann. They were married in Harrison AR, on the way to meet his family. Daniel's life was an example of how one can grow beyond what looks like our given lot in life. In his latter years, his relationship with his children blossomed to show that a humble existence can turn to treasure, and a life well lived.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Randall.



Surviving Danial are their five children, Lawrence (Denise) Randall of Grain Valley, MO, Virginia Volkart (Bob) of Jefferson City, MO, Leslie Long (Glen) of Blue Springs, William (Victoria) Randall of Fulton, MO, and Susan Andree (Rick) of Grain Valley, MO. Dearly missing him also, his grandchildren, Alys, Lindsy, Tuggin, John, Todd, Kaylee, Jake, Odessa, Lenora, Genevieve, Kaitlin, Elizabeth, Quinlin Evans, and 10 great grandchildren.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store