Danny Lee Carmichael, 63, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
He was born June 7, 1956 in Independence, MO to Charles and Carolyn (Siever) Carmichael. Danny owned and operated Carmichael and Son's Inc. an outside maintenance business that serviced the Kansas City Metro. He was united in marriage to Christine McClintock on March 12, 1996 in Las Vega, NV. Danny was Christian by faith. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, and watching NASCAR and Baseball. Danny enjoyed spending time with his two dogs Sissy and Mandy.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Carmichael of Independence, MO; mother, Carolyn Siever of Lee's Summit, MO; step-children, Michael Barrett of Independence, MO, Tricia Barrett of Prairie Village, KS, David A. Barrett of Independence, MO; siblings, Chuck Carmichael of Blue Springs, MO, Kelly Gibbens of Independence, MO; step-grandson, Nicholas Barrett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Carmichael; brother, David Carmichael.
Danny will be cremated per his wishes. There will be no formal service at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Danny and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020