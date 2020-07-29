Darlene Delores Dillee, 84, passed away on July 24, 2020.
Darlene was born on October 26, 1935 in Kansas City Missouri, to Justice and Frances Knauff. She married Rex Dillee on May 1, 1954. Darlene was a loving wife, mother and homemaker, who had a passion for crocheting and was extremely talented at making all different types of beautiful pieces. She crocheted for over 20 years. Darlene was such a loving, gentle and sweet lady, who was a straight-shooter who loved being a homemaker, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Ray) Boulware; cousin Beverly Conoley; grandchildren, Sarah, Thomas, and John Brosnahan and Jessica Boulware as well as several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rex P. Dillee; sons, Rex Robert "Bob" Dillee, Kevin Allan Dillee, Gary Lee Dillee, and Brian Scott Dillee; daughter, Debora Kay Dillee; brother, Justice "Ed" Knauff, and parents, Justice H. and Frances W. Knauff.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence, MO.
Online condolences may be left for at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900