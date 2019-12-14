Home

Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel
1610 N Garth Ave
Columbia, MO 65202
(573) 441-2932
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel
1610 N Garth Ave
Columbia, MO 65202
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkade Baptist Church
1948 - 2019
Darrell Martin Obituary
Darrell Martin, 71, of Columbia, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on December 11, 2019 surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Parkade Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Chris Cook. Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Internment at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville with Military Honors will follow the service.

Darrell was born in Independence on October 8, 1948, to Bud and Mary Ida Ropp Martin who preceded him in death. On August 29, 1970, he married Linda Frazier in Drexel, Missouri. Darrell was member of Parkade Baptist Church and member of The Gideons International for 20 years where he currently served as the Missouri State President. Early in his career he taught school and then took a commission in the Army National Guard where he served for 30 years.

Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Linda and their two children, Annette Martin of Independence and Chris Martin (Cheryl) of Blue Springs; siblings, Don Martin (Elizabeth) of Blue Springs, Barbara Martin and Patricia Simcosky (Mark) all of Independence; and two grandsons, Joshua and Noah.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave, Columbia MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 14, 2019
