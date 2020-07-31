Or Copy this URL to Share



David Alan Deatherage, 88, of Independence, MO passed on July 22, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda, father, Roy Deatherage, mother, Susan Hilliard, siblings, Clyde Deatherage and Jennie Heafley, and grandson, Cody Beeler.



He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Beeler (Brad), granddaughters, Maddison Heilig (Chris), Shelby Beeler, and Kenzie Beeler, great-grandchildren, Averie Heilig, Raelynn Heilig, and Logan Heilig, along with step-family, Virginia Hatt (Leon), Paula Woods, Doug Mckenna (Teresa), Cheryl Nichols (Kenny), an Don McKenna.



Arrangements by the Neptune Society



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store