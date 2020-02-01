|
David Clark "Dave" Hanaway, 89, of Independence, MO, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday, February 7 with a Memorial Mass following at 10 a.m., both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 N Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Kansas City.
Dave was born to John and Elsie (Colby) Hanaway on January 26, 1931 in Jackson Co, MO. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, and he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Independence for 60 years. Dave worked as a manufacturing engineer at Allis Chalmers in Independence, MO for 27 years and enjoyed gardening, golf and playing pool in his free time. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 58 years, Dorothy, and 4 siblings.
He is survived by his daughter Mary Hanaway of Kansas City, MO, son David Hanaway and wife Karen of Yorktown, VA, daughter Karen Hanaway of Liberty, MO, son Dan Hanaway and wife Lori of Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren Katie Hill, David Hanaway and wife, Lauren; Tim Hanaway and wife Amanda, Jenny Schorgl, Lindsey McKiddy and husband Jake, Nicholas Hanaway, Abby Hanaway; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Luke, Louis and Clara; as well as two brothers, Roger Hanaway of Blue Springs and Bill Hanaway of Raytown.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020