David E. Kendall, 80, passed away on July 27, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, from 1-2 p.m., with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. Graveside to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. All events will be following Covid protocol.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600



