|
|
David Eugene Brooks, 76, of Independence, Missouri, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2019. He passed away at Kansas City Hospice House, surrounded by family.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ Atherton Restoration Branch, 4910 N Main, Independence, Missouri 64058 on Saturday, December14, 2019 at 1am The visitation will be from 10am -11am before the memorial service.
Born August 25, 1943, in Vernon County, Missouri, Dave was the third of six children born to David and Francis Brooks. He graduated from Hume High School.
Dave was a veteran who served in the United States Army. It was during this time that his sister Norann asked him to write a friend she had met, Patricia A. Dragoo. They wrote letters to each other and finally met and fell in love. They were married on May 29, 1965, in Independence, Missouri, and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage.
Dave was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for 47 years. He was a High Priest and pastor for many years. He attended the Mt. Zion Restoration Branch. He loved the Lord. He had a generous heart and helped many people throughout his life.
He worked in the Fastener Industry, operating for several years, and then for 9 years, he owned BTM, Inc., a company that manufactured/distributed bent & threaded products. For several years, he was a developer and contractor for building residential homes. He started up and owned Quality Fasteners for 7 years but decided to sell when he found out he had cancer.
He owned registered black Angus cattle and had quarter horses. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family! He had a great sense of humor and was so much fun to be around.
Dave is survived by his wife, Pattie Brooks, and two children: Carrie Hamilton (Scott) & Christie Fountain (Craig); 7 grandchildren: Jason (Cathy), Kyle, Jacob, Joseph (Margaret), Anna (Chris), Emma, & Josh; 5 great-grandchildren: Carley, Jarom, Grace, Addy, & Elouise; 4 sisters: Norann Brooks, Rita Burns (Kenneth), Mildred Bell, & Helen Owens (David); and 1 brother: Frank Brooks (Barb).
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the Kansas City Hospice, especially his nurse Tammy who was such a blessing!
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to Center Place Restoration School, 819 W. Waldo Avenue, Independence, MO 64050, where all of Dave's grandchildren and great-grandchildren have and are attending, or to Kansas City Hospice, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.
Arrangements- Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 10, 2019