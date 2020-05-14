|
David Faye Jameson, Jr., 52 of Independence, MO died in the line of duty on May 7, 2020 in Independence, MO.
A public drive thru visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at the Independence Events Center. Following a procession by David's Station, a 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, graveside service will take place at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, but due to current restrictions, attendees are required to stand by their car to honor David.
He was born May 20, 1967 in Kansas City, MO to David Jameson Sr. and Billie Jean Jameson Williams. David had been with the City of Independence Fire Department for 23 years, serving the patrons of the city with great honor. David's passing was a sudden and unexpected loss for the department and his family.
David is survived by his nine children, Zharday Harris, David Jameson, Corey Jameson, Christian Jameson, Miranda Craig, Chelsea Jameson, Kaylee Jameson, Ki `Jana Jameson and Ka-Zha Jameson; and special recognition to Camille; parents, Billie Jean Williams and David Jameson Sr.; nine grandchildren; aunts, Rhonda Tuggle (Kelvin) and Ronchelle Jameson; uncles, Michael Jameson and Ronelle Jameson (Gena); three great-aunts, Bessie L. Johnson, Berniece Simms and Arthelia Williams; great-uncles, Arthur E. Williams (Amy), Charles E. Williams (Al Kiesha), Nathaniel B. Williams (Teresa); and Grandmother Dorothy L. Williams.
