|
|
David Kent Danforth, 63, of Independence, Missouri passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
David was born on May 29, 1955 to Dorris JoAnn (Baker) and Jim Danforth in Independence, Missouri, and was a graduate of Van Horn High School. A gifted musician, David loved singing, playing piano and guitar, as well as performing and composing music. He also enjoyed fishing and riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
David was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Danforth.
His survivors include his mother, JoAnn Conley and step-father Gene Conley of Independence; daughter and son-in-law Monica and Blake Skola of Lee's Summit; daughter Mariah Danforth of Independence; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Kim Danforth of Houston, Texas; brother Chris Danforth of Independence; brother Jimmy Danforth of Independence, three grandchildren, as well as numerous family, friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Washington United Methodist Church, 584 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, Missouri. The funeral will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Mount Washington Cemetery.
Arrangements made courtesy of Charter Funerals.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 2, 2019