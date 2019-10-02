The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Feiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Feiser


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
David L. Feiser Obituary
David L. Feiser, 97, Independence, MO died September 28, 2019.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Friday, October 4 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 followed by a graveside service at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery.

The family requests contributions to The Salvation Army, 14700 E. Truman Rd., Independence, MO 64050 or Disabled American Veterans, 14605 E US Hwy 40, Kansas City, MO 64136.

David was born September 23, 1922 in Sugar Creek, MO and graduated from Northeast High School. He was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in the European Theater during WW II. After the war, he returned to work at the Standard Oil Refinery in Sugar Creek and worked there for forty years until his retirement. He volunteered at Truman Lakewood for over thirty years and was voted "Volunteer of the Year". He was a member of the Optimist Club in Lee's Summit. He was an avid bicyclist, rode the Katy Trial on his 90th birthday and made many other trips to cycle on famous trails.

David was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Feiser, sisters Mildred Francis and Shirley Hayner and brother Stanley Feiser.

He is survived by daughters Dianne Luther and husband William, Lee's Summit, MO; Roxanne Groff, Morgantown, PA; grandchildren Jerry Rimmer, Todd Rimmer, Kristin & John Scharfen, David & Cassie Luther, Rebecca & Tim Hunt and nine great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now