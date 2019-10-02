|
|
David L. Feiser, 97, Independence, MO died September 28, 2019.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Friday, October 4 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 followed by a graveside service at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery.
The family requests contributions to The Salvation Army, 14700 E. Truman Rd., Independence, MO 64050 or Disabled American Veterans, 14605 E US Hwy 40, Kansas City, MO 64136.
David was born September 23, 1922 in Sugar Creek, MO and graduated from Northeast High School. He was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in the European Theater during WW II. After the war, he returned to work at the Standard Oil Refinery in Sugar Creek and worked there for forty years until his retirement. He volunteered at Truman Lakewood for over thirty years and was voted "Volunteer of the Year". He was a member of the Optimist Club in Lee's Summit. He was an avid bicyclist, rode the Katy Trial on his 90th birthday and made many other trips to cycle on famous trails.
David was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Feiser, sisters Mildred Francis and Shirley Hayner and brother Stanley Feiser.
He is survived by daughters Dianne Luther and husband William, Lee's Summit, MO; Roxanne Groff, Morgantown, PA; grandchildren Jerry Rimmer, Todd Rimmer, Kristin & John Scharfen, David & Cassie Luther, Rebecca & Tim Hunt and nine great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019