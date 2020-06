Or Copy this URL to Share

Share David's life story with friends and family

Share David's life story with friends and family



David Lee Comer, 83, of Independence, MO returned to our Heavenly Father on June 17, 2020.



At David's request there will be no funeral service. We will honor his wish for a simple private graveside service.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store