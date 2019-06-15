Home

Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
David Michael Snedeger


David Michael Snedeger, 69, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

David was born on February 10, 1950 in Independence, MO, son of Albert and Frieda (Williamson) Snedeger. His life-long passions were automotive mechanics and racing at Riverside and Lakeside Speedway following in his dad's footsteps.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

His survivors include his wife, Cathie of the home; daughters, Kim Bennett of Grain Valley and Sara Ballinger of Grain Valley; grandchildren, Hunter Ballinger, Holden Ballinger, Hallee Ballinger, Jacob Bennett and Logan Bennett; brother, Jim Snedeger (Lisa) of Odessa, MO; sister, Susan Fleming of New Brunswick, MO; nieces, Andrea Burroughs (Bob) of Odessa, Deanna Snedeger of Grain Valley and Amanda Hidy (Eric) of Carrolton; and nephew, Mikeal Snedeger (Sarah) of Odessa.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in The Examiner on June 15, 2019
