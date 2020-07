David Paul Smith, 67 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital.The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, Mo 645055. A graveside service at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600