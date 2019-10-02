The Examiner Obituaries
|
Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
The Summit Church
3381 NW Chipman Rd
Lee's Summit, MO
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
The Summit Church
3381 NW Chipman Rd
Lee's Summit, MO
David Ray Tunks


1939 - 2019
David Ray Tunks Obituary
David Ray Tunks, 79, of Independence, MO, passed away September 30, 2019.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with a service at 2 p.m., both at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64081.

David was born December 21, 1939 at home in Maysville, Missouri to Ruth and Gene Tunks. David graduated from Central High School in 1958. He received his barbering license in 1960. He was a barber and then later became a salesman. David served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968 with Company A, 175th MP BN. He married Paula Green in 1962. They had two daughters. David loved spending time with his family, traveling to Florida and the beach and cheering on the Chiefs. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor.

David is survived by his two daughters, Kim (Keith) Barnes and Traci (Mark) Leslie; five grandchildren, Ashley (William) Bummgarner, Chase Barnes, Mason (Cole) Rinehart, David Leslie, and Elizabeth Leslie; two great-grandsons, Owen Barta and Liam Bummgarner; and a brother, Dennis (Judy) Tunks.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula; his parents, Ruth (Tom) Johnson and Gene (Lucille) Tunks; and a brother, Robert Tunks.

Contributions can be made to the , 6405 Metcalf Ave #204, Overland Park, KS 66202.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019
