David Wayne Page, 59, passed away on May 4, 2020 at his residence in Grandview, Missouri.
David was born on May 4, 1961 to M. Norman Page and Eldred I. Page in Goodland, Kansas, The youngest of six children and the only son. David graduated from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, with a Bachelor of General Studies. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Power Technology from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri.
David served in the U.S. Army Field Artillery from 1983 to 1987, mainly in West Germany. He indulged his love of all things automotive by working for automotive establishments and dealerships, most recently as a parts specialist. His favorite activity was attending car shows and working on restoring older automobiles. His loves of reading, writing, cooking, gardening, and his treasured dogs and cats, completed his life.
David was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Aleta Runkle Page, and his sister, Bonnie Damon.
He is survived by his sisters Judith Kruzich, Sherie Page, Martha Marlin, and Laura Schmidt; his cousin, Susie Tobeck; brother-in-law Ralph Damon; 3 nieces, 4 nephews, 2 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.
Services are pending.
Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2020