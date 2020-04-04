|
David William Smith, 67, was born March 22, 1953 at Parks Air Force Base in California. He went to join his parents March 27, 2020.
David spent most of his young life with his sister, Cynthia, following his father's military career to 19 different places. David joined the Army after a year of college in 1973. He served two tours of duty in Korea before being Honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1976. After the military, David worked for Smith Oil in Wilson, Oklahoma. He came to Kansas City, working in concessions, and settled in Blue Springs, MO in 1988. There he opened and operated Taco Via. After a fire took the restaurant, David spent time working for Sprint and as a Cemetery Director at Mount Washington. David was a member of the Blue Springs ELKS Lodge, the American Legion in Oak Grove, and the VFW Post 30 in Blue Springs where he served or volunteered for multiple positions through the years, including Commander.
David and Pam met in 1990, when VFW Post 30 was established. They remained friends through the years and began dating in 2009. They were married in 2013. David and Pam loved to travel, particularly to the Gulf. David loved to listen to the Jazz music in the Quarter and watch the waves roll in on the beaches. David loved to play music as much as he loved listening to it. He and four friends formed the band Guitars and Cataracts. They played locally on Thursdays and would travel to the Lake of the Ozarks for weekend gigs.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence William "Bill" Smith, his mother, Wilma Jean "Jeanie" Brosius Smith, and his wife Debra DeAnn Freeman Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Smith, his children Ian Smith (Kristin) of Grain Valley, MO, and Tyler Smith (Amanda) of Grain Valley, MO, his stepchildren, Andy Bellemere (Courtney) of Oak Grove, MO, and Amanda Bellemere (Chris Johnson) of Blue Springs, MO, his sister, Cynthia Melton (Rick) of Tulsa, OK, his sister Connie Jagolinzer (Alan) of London, England, his nieces and nephews, April Martin (Zach), Samuel Melton (Holly), Meagan Jagolinzer, Taylor Jagolinzer, and Ryan Jagolinzer, his stepfather, Cecil Smith, and his grandchildren, Owen and Skylar Smith, Emily and Melissa Smith, Lylei, Harper, Corbin and Grayson Bellemere, and Callie and JJ Johnson.
The family would like to thank the team at Serenity Hospice for their excellent care. We would especially like to thank Kathy Lee for her exceptional care of David over the last year.
David will be cremated per his wishes. At this time there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of David and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020