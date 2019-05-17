Home

Deann K. Thompson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deann K. Thompson Obituary

Deann K. Thompson of Carol Stream, IL and longtime resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away May 12, 2019.

She was born December 9, 1938 in Bakersfield, California.

Deann is survived by her husband David P. Thompson, son David C. Thompson (Roxanne Thomas) of Elgin, daughters Debi Thompson of Winfield and Denise (Stephen) Bates of Wheaton, grandsons Bryan and John Bates of Wheaton, Aunt Ruth Alexander of Boise, Idaho, seven cousins, five nephews and four nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Carney and brother Eugene Matthews.

The Graveside remembrance will be announced at a late time.

Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 17, 2019
