Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection
601 NE Jefferson Street
Blue Springs, MO
Debra M. Chamberlain, 60, of Blue Springs, Mo passed away Saturday May 18, 2019.

Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., on Thursday 23rd at Church of the Resurrection; 601 NE Jefferson Street, Blue Springs, Mo. Visitation will be 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Foundation.

Memories of Debra and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2019
