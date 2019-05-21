|
|
|
Debra M. Chamberlain, 60, of Blue Springs, Mo passed away Saturday May 18, 2019.
Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., on Thursday 23rd at Church of the Resurrection; 601 NE Jefferson Street, Blue Springs, Mo. Visitation will be 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Foundation.
Memories of Debra and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2019
Read More