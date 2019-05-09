|
|
Dee Ann Yancey, 71, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Dee Ann was born May 24, 1947 in Independence, MO to Eugene Anthony and Winifred JoAnn (Levitte) Thorne. Dee Ann worked for over 16 years as a Senior Customer Service Representative for FedEx.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Peggy Eileen Thorne, and her great-grandson, Leon Grey Carpenter.
Dee Ann is survived by her sons, Douglas, Daniel (Kris), and Donavan; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald (Barbara) Thorne.
Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Midwest Transplant Network.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2019