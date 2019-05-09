The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dee Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dee Ann Yancey


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dee Ann Yancey Obituary
Dee Ann Yancey, 71, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Dee Ann was born May 24, 1947 in Independence, MO to Eugene Anthony and Winifred JoAnn (Levitte) Thorne. Dee Ann worked for over 16 years as a Senior Customer Service Representative for FedEx.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Peggy Eileen Thorne, and her great-grandson, Leon Grey Carpenter.

Dee Ann is survived by her sons, Douglas, Daniel (Kris), and Donavan; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald (Barbara) Thorne.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Midwest Transplant Network.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now