Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
First Christian Church
Independence, MO
Delbert W. Mayfield

Delbert W. Mayfield Obituary

Delbert W. Mayfield, 86 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence.

Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Independence with visitation to follow. Graveside inurnment will be held in Lathrop Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Jan. 24, 2020
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 24, 2020
