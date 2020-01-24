|
Delbert W. Mayfield, 86 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Independence with visitation to follow. Graveside inurnment will be held in Lathrop Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 24, 2020