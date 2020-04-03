Home

Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
1720 South Street
Lexington, MO 64067
660-259-2245
Deleina Mary (Beretta) Bredehoeft


1934 - 2020
Deleina Mary (Beretta) Bredehoeft Obituary
Deleina Mary (Beretta) Bredehoeft, 85, of Blue Springs passed away March 31, 2020 at her home.

Due to current circumstances, there will be a private graveside service at Memory Gardens, Lexington. Memorials may be made to the or the .

Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington.

Deleina was born November 10, 1934 in Lexington to Vincent and Caroline (Gasperino) Beretta. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1952. She married Theodore John "TJ" Bredehoeft, he preceded her in death. Deleina worked for 15 years for Sifers Candy in Kansas City, Missouri and then retired from Blue Springs School District as a cafeteria worker. She was Catholic by faith. Deleina enjoyed cooking, dancing, gardening, camping, fishing and baking. She was famous for her Christmas cookies.

Deleina is survived by her son, Larry Bredehoeft of St. Paul, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her sister, Gloria Kraft.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020
