Denise Ellen (Clinton) Oster, 68, of Grand Ledge, MI passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.
Her family will host a picnic at the Artesian Park in Clinton, Missouri on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. Please join Denise's husband Ken, her sisters, family and friends to share memories.
Denise was born on May 1, 1950 in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of George and Margaret (Harbit) Clinton. She grew up in the Independence, MO area and graduated from Truman High School Class of 1968.
Denise is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth E. Oster; daughters Lori Friedlis, Charlotte, MI and April Oster, Golden Beach, MD, and granddaughter, Jade Friedlis. She is also survived by her sisters: Nancy (Bob) Murtha, Queensbury, NY, Anna Marie (Patrick) Gibbs, Tightwad, MO, Patti (Karl) Bruckmeier, Joplin, MO, Sandy (Rick) Underwood, Carbondale, IL, and Carrie Huff, Butler, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Mark, Ray, and Mike Clinton.
Published in The Examiner on June 5, 2019