Dennis James "D.J." Hall


1971 - 2020
Dennis James "D.J." Hall, 48, of Buckner, MO passed away February 17, 2020 at his home.

DJ was born December 8, 1971 in Independence, MO. He was a hardworking man who loved his family and enjoyed helping others when needed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Hall.

Survivors include his wife, Mellisa; daughter, Niekole Hall, mother, Vicky Walker and step-son Brien Barnett.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2020 at New Liberty Baptist Church, 32310 E Colburn Rd, Oak Grove, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 13, 2020
