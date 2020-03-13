|
|
Dennis James "D.J." Hall, 48, of Buckner, MO passed away February 17, 2020 at his home.
DJ was born December 8, 1971 in Independence, MO. He was a hardworking man who loved his family and enjoyed helping others when needed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Hall.
Survivors include his wife, Mellisa; daughter, Niekole Hall, mother, Vicky Walker and step-son Brien Barnett.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2020 at New Liberty Baptist Church, 32310 E Colburn Rd, Oak Grove, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 13, 2020