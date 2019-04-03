Dennis James Opperman, a servant of Christ, met his Lord on March 30, 2019 at the age of 71.



Dennis was born on March 20, 1948 and raised in East Alton, Illinois; and moved to the Kansas City area in 1984 where he and his wife, Karen raised their family. Dennis and Karen were married on August 19, 1972. They were married for 46 years. Karen was the light of Dennis' life. She was often the subject of his antics, and they always lightened a room when they were together. Dennis was the devoted father to David, Amy, and Brian. Fatherhood was a complete joy for Dennis, which was evident by his never missing a sporting event, concert, recital, or ceremony. He was a constant source of support and wisdom to his kids who proudly call him "hero". Dennis was affectionately known as "Papa" to Alex, Jake, Axel, and Max. If you asked about his grandsons, he was sure to find a video or photo (or 5) to proudly show. When Dennis wasn't with his family, he was serving at his church (Abundant Life), or telling anyone he could about his Savior, Jesus Christ. He truly put others above himself, always looking for a way to serve those around him. He had an enormous capacity to love others. No matter what he was doing or where he was, he never wasted a moment. Dennis' legacy is one of faith.



Dennis is proceeded in death by his mother, Ruby; and his father, Forrest.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; kids, David (Michelle), Amy (Greg), Brian (Erika); grandsons, Alex, Jake, Axel, and Max; sister, Cathy (Bob); and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services honoring Dennis' life and legacy of faith will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church, 414 SW Persels Road, Lees Summit, Missouri 64081. The family will greet family and friends at the visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Longview Cemetery.



Memorials may be made in Dennis' name to Discover Church, 5921 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64154.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com



