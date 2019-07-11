|
Dennis Lee Todd, 67, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on July 9, 2019 in Kansas City, MO.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home at 1823 N. Blue Mills Rd Independence, MO 64058.
Graveside burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Dennis was born in Kansas City, MO to Edith and William Todd on April, 18th 1952. He attended and graduated from Van Horn High School in Independence. He married Janalee Wilson on April 17th, 1980 in Kansas City. Dennis worked as a tool and die grinder at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant for 33 years, retiring in 2015. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army as an infantry man and jumpmaster. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor device, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Dennis was an avid lover of music and a talented musician.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Michael and Donald Todd.
Dennis is survived by his wife Janalee Todd, his sons Victor Hentzen of Lee's Summit, Lt Colonel Douglas and Morayma Todd of Land O Lakes, FL and Daniel and Elizabeth Todd of Independence. His is also survived by five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family of Dennis wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the team at Research Medical center for their support and treatment of Dennis.
Arrangements entrusted to Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO; 816-796-8600.
Published in The Examiner on July 11, 2019