Diana Lynn Hobbs, 64 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the chapel. All service will be under current Covid-19 guidelines.
Donations may be made in her name to ASPCA, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) or to Autism Speaks, Kansas City.
Diana was born August 22, 1955 in Independence, MO to William Max David and Rose Irene (Duett) Alexander and has been a lifelong area resident graduating from William Chrisman in 1973. She had worked as an assembler for Watco Manufacturing in Independence. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, sewing and most of all spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include; her husband, Randy Hobbs of the home; a daughter, Jamie Hobbs of Independence, MO; a son, Aaron Hobbs and wife Nickie of Grain Valley, MO; a brother, David Alexander of Independence, MO; her parents, Bill and Rose Alexander of Independence, MO and 3 grandchildren Jackson, Katie and Tristan.
Published in The Examiner on May 19, 2020