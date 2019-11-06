|
Dolores Rondomanski, 86, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 1-3 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the family home. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions the family asked that you share a favorite memory of Dolores.
Dolores was born on November 17, 1933 in Independence, MO to Noel and Pearl (Thomas) Gouldsmith. She met and married the love of her live on the Independence Square and to this union 7 children were born. Dolores took great pride in being a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She kept her home spotless and there was always a hot meal on the table.
Survivors include; husband of nearly 67 years, Tym Rondomanski; favorite children: son Tim Rondomanski and his wife Gail, son Jan Rondomanski, son Andy Rondomanski and his wife Marlene, son Mark Rondomanski and his wife K.J, daughter Becky Rondomanski, daughter Jenny Cresswell and son Alex Rondomanski; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson due to arrive in the summer; brothers Lawrence and Ron Gouldsmith; sister Glenna Hunter; large extended family and many friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, a grandson and a great grandson.
