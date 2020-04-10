Home

Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Dolores Ruth (Williams) Bybee


1935 - 2020
Dolores Ruth (Williams) Bybee Obituary
Dolores Ruth Bybee, 84, of Independence, Missouri passed away peacefully at the Villages of Jackson Creek Memory Care Center on April 7, 2020.

Dolores was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 15, 1935 to Alberta and Lawrence Williams. She graduated from William Chrisman High School, in Independence, Missouri in 1952. After graduating Dolores went to work for Sears Roebuck and Co. in their office. She married Virgil A. Bybee on May 6, 1955. She stopped working to raise her children then returned to Sears to work until retiring in 1997. Dolores enjoyed volunteering throughout her life for the Salvation Army, her church and the PTA. She loved to cook, entertain and spend time with her family. Bringing people together was her specialty. She gave from her heart and took care of all. Dolores was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Independence Missouri for over 60 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Alberta Williams and her brother, Ray Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil A. Bybee; daughter, Karen Hawley; son, John Bybee; 2 sisters, Carol Edie and Shirley Shown; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 10, 2020
