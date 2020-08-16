Don Bartley Reimal was born in Olathe, Kansas on September 16, 1941. When Don was six months old the family moved to Independence where his father worked at Lake City Arsenal during the war. The Reimals, which included not only Don, but his three brothers, lived in a typical post war neighborhood near Hill Park. He attended Bristol Elementary School in the Englewood area, Van Horn High School and Central Missouri University. While attending school, Don began working as a dishwasher at age 14 and continued working throughout his academic years.
On October 12, 1963, Don married Jo Marie Bennett, a fellow Van Horn classmate. They have two daughters, three grandchildren, and one great-grand-child. Don and Jo have lived in the Independence area for all of their married life. Don worked as a journeyman carpenter for 30 years in Kansas City District Council Carpenters Union Local 1329 before retiring and volunteered for many years in various capacities, including being a trustee for the Maywood Baptist Church, the first president of Pop Warner Football in 1967 where he served the league for 18 years, and Past President of the Optimist Club.
About 30 years ago, Don was asked to run for the office of City Council At-Large. Although he was not successful in that campaign, he was called on to run again four years later for First District City Councilman to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Ron Stewart. Don was elected to the post and continued to serve in that capacity for three terms. Friends and colleagues supported Don's Mayoral bid in 2006, and he was elected to the first of two terms as Mayor of Independence in April of that year. A few of Don's proudest accomplishments were moving and rehabbing the Chicago and Alton Depot, which sits beside the National Frontier Trails Museum, leading the City's efforts to complete the Little Blue Parkway which makes for safer travel and opens up the Little Blue Valley for future developments, and the construction and dedication of the Independence Events Center, currently the Cable Dahmer Arena, which brought minor league hockey, concerts, and a public ice skating rink to Independence. Don decided to not seek a third term and retired from politics in April 2014.
Don passed away on August 12, 2020.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Dorothy Reimal.
He is survived in his household by his wife Jo Marie Reimal and his oldest grandson Dylan J Cannady his last and best apprentice. Daughters and Sons in Law: Kathleen R Cannady and Rockford Cannady, Amy D Litzenberger and David Litzenberger. Grandchildren: Rachel L Cannady, Noah D Cannady, April L Dettbarn. Great-Grandchildren: EricaRose Hamilton and Aaiden Ricketts. Brothers and Sisters in Law Bradley W. Reimal Sr. and Sharon Reimal, Hadley Reimal, Opal J Reimal, Roger Reimal and Diane Reimal. Bradley W Reimal Jr. Nephew/Son and wife Karen Reimal, Nieces and Nephews, Goddaughters. Hosts of lifelong friends and by the citizens of Independence,
Don's life and dedication to his community will be celebrated with a Public service at the Cable Dahmer Arena at 4 p.m. on August 22, 2020. The family encourages friends and the public to attend this celebration. The family asks that all that attend wear a mask and respect all social distance requirements in place by the city and county.
Don was always more than happy to assist anyone who had questions or an interest in the history of Independence. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to one of the following Independence Charity's in Don Reimal's name: Independence Sister City's, The Chicago Alton Depot, Independence Historical Sites, Mid Continent Genealogy Center Or your favorite Independence.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600