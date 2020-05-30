Donnie C. Leven, 44, a resident of St. Buckner, MO passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born February 10, 1976 in Kansas City, MO to Donald and Edwina (Garner) Leven. Donnie worked in heating and cooling. His life revolved around his 3 boxers, Isabelle, Sadie, and Sammy who he loved dearly. Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and the outdoors.
He is survived by his Father, Donald Leven (Kathy); Mother, Edwina Hobson (George); siblings, Tonia Bomar (Rob), Samantha Stobart (Kirk), Greg Davis (Winnie), Misty Cox (Aaron), Maggie Todd (Mark), Mike Hobson (Jennifer), Eric Hobson (Jennifer), Philip Hobson (Melissa), Brian Borge (Heather), Kevin Borge (Caitie); Maternal Grandmother, Joan Waters; numerous nieces and nephews.
Donnie was preceded in death by his Mother, Connie Leven; brother, Jon Bennett; nephew, Tanner Bennett.
Donnie will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO.
Memories of Donnie and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2020.