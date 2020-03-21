|
Donald Combs passed away March 17, 2020 at the age of 95.
He was born on February 7, 1925 in Kusa, Oklahoma, the fourth of ten children and eldest son from the marriage of Lena Hanks and Alfred Combs.
He was preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Anna Mae Parks Combs; his parents; brother and four sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Combs of Independence, MO; and Robin (Rick) Rother of Platte City, MO; grandchildren, Roy Rother, Matt (Crystal) Rother, and Lindsay Bolek; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers.
Donald served in WWII in the Navy from 1942 until 1946 as a second class radioman. After the war and on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1947, he married Anne Mae Parks, whom he met through his sister, Virginia. In 1951, Donald went to barber school on the GI Bill and he made that his profession until he retired at the age of 88 in 2013. Over the years Donald belonged to many organizations such as the VFW, the 40& 8, the Fleet Reserve, the Ararat Shriners, the American Legion and the Eastern Star. He attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Independence, MO. Donald was a quiet, reserved man, who loved his wife and family and who enjoyed reading, playing games, watching the KC Royals and KC Chiefs, and occasionally playing Keno at one of the casinos.
Services will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Saturday, March 21, 2020, with a visitation from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020