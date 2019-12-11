Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomers Noland Road Chapel
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Fordland, Missouri Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Jones


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Jones Obituary

Donald D. Jones, 86, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on December 9, 2019.

Don was born March 2, 1933 in Wheatland, Missouri. His parents were ministers and the family moved around southern Missouri, finally landing in Fordland, Missouri where he met Emily Rotzinger. They married and raised their two children in Independence, Missouri. Don owned his own barber shop for over 50 years, loved old cars, and traveling on his motorcycle.

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth, of Friendswood, Texas; son, Dexter (Cheryl), daughter Cathy Andes (Randy); seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held December 11, 2019 at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel, 5-7 p.m. Graveside services will be held December 12, 2019 at Fordland, Missouri Cemetery, 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .

Online condolences may be made at www.nolandroadchapel.com.

Arrangements: Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64050.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -