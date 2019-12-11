|
|
Donald D. Jones, 86, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on December 9, 2019.
Don was born March 2, 1933 in Wheatland, Missouri. His parents were ministers and the family moved around southern Missouri, finally landing in Fordland, Missouri where he met Emily Rotzinger. They married and raised their two children in Independence, Missouri. Don owned his own barber shop for over 50 years, loved old cars, and traveling on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth, of Friendswood, Texas; son, Dexter (Cheryl), daughter Cathy Andes (Randy); seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held December 11, 2019 at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel, 5-7 p.m. Graveside services will be held December 12, 2019 at Fordland, Missouri Cemetery, 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .
Online condolences may be made at www.nolandroadchapel.com.
Arrangements: Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64050.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019