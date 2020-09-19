Donald Duensing, a man who loved a good round of golf and playing his trumpet, played his last note on September 16, 2020. He was 73 years old.
A public visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. A private service will be held for the family, and Donald will eventually be inurned at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lee's Summit Christian Church or American Cancer Society
.
Donald was born May 17, 1947 in Kansas City, MO to Raymond and Dorothy (Frevert) Duensing. He graduated from Raytown South, as well as UMKC. Donald was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1969. Donald retired from Metro Ford, where he worked as a Controller. He was very active, and enjoyed family camping trips, vacations and playing fast pitch softball.
Donald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jeanette (Forsberg) Duensing; son, David Duensing; daughter, Nicole Duensing; granddaughter, Victoria "Tori" Duensing; and sister, Joan Fisher (Jeff).
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Max Duensing.
